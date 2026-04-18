<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> will become the first team to play 100 IPL matches on their home ground when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Saturday. </p><p>The landmark instance incidentally comes exactly on the day the tournament kickstarted at the same venue 19 years ago, when Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs playing for Kolkata Knight Riders to change cricket in India forever. </p><p>KKR smashed 222/3, while RCB, comprising of legends like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and a young Virat Kohli were skittled out or just 82 runs. It remains RCB’s lowest-ever score on their home ground.</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB eye third win on the bounce against DC.<p>Their highest total at the ground came in 2013, when Chris Gayle smashed his way to 175 not out as RCB registered a mammoth 263 runs against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. It remained the highest IPL total for 11 years until the 2024 season. </p><p>Gayle reached his century in 30 balls that day, the fastest IPL century.</p><p>In the 99 matches at the venue, RCB have won 48 matches and lost 46 matches, with one game resulting in a tie at Chinnaswamy.</p><p>The Chinnaswamy has been home to some of the most nail-biting encounters and has been display to batting masterclasses from legends like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and even MS Dhoni. </p><p>RCB are followed by KKR who have featured in 98 matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Mumbai Indians who have played 95 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.</p><p>In the ongoing season, RCB are placed second on the points table with four wins in five matches.</p><p><strong>RCB to don green against DC</strong></p><p>In the landmark match, RCB will wear their green jersey as part of their ‘Green Initiative’ when they take on DC at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.</p><p>The green jerseys are made from recycled materials, and symbolises the franchise’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. RCB stands as the only carbon-neutral T20 franchise worldwide.</p><p>Since the initiative's inception in 2011, RCB has consistently integrated sustainability into its operations.</p>