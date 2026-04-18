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IPL 2026 | History at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB become first team to play 100 IPL matches at home

Their highest total at the ground came in 2013, when Chris Gayle smashed his way to 175 not out as RCB registered a mammoth 263 runs against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 09:33 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBChinnaswamy Stadium

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