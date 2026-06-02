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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | How Mo Bobat’s scouting system transformed RCB

RCB head coach Andy Flower reveals that director of cricket Mo Bobat set up a talent identification system, which has been an important part in terms of preparation at how they go about business.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:45 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:45 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCB

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