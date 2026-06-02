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IPL 2026: How RCB shed 'underachievers' tag to become back-to-back champions

The massive factor behind the triumph was the performances of established stars like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 19:31 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 19:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCB

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