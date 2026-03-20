Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Rajasthan Royals lose England all-rounder Sam Curran to a groin injury ahead of IPL 2026.
Key facts
• Injury sidelines Curran
Sam Curran, RR's key all-rounder, is ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a suspected groin injury.
• Trade background
Curran was traded to RR from CSK in 2025 alongside Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson.
• IPL 2025 performance
Curran scored 114 runs and took 1 wicket in 5 matches for CSK in the 2025 season.
• Captaincy decision critique
Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji questioned RR's choice of Riyan Parag as captain over experienced players like Jadeja or Curran.
• Potential replacements
RR may explore options like Ravindra Jadeja or Donovan Ferreira to fill Curran's all-rounder role.
Key statistics
114 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches
Curran's IPL 2025 stats
Rs 18.5 crore
Curran's 2023 IPL auction price
Rs 2.4 crore
Curran's 2025 trade price to CSK
March 28
IPL 2026 season start date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 March 2026, 05:34 IST