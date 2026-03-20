Rajasthan Royals lose England all-rounder Sam Curran to a groin injury ahead of IPL 2026.

In one line

Key facts

• Injury sidelines Curran Sam Curran, RR's key all-rounder, is ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a suspected groin injury.

• Trade background Curran was traded to RR from CSK in 2025 alongside Ravindra Jadeja for Sanju Samson.

• IPL 2025 performance Curran scored 114 runs and took 1 wicket in 5 matches for CSK in the 2025 season.

• Captaincy decision critique Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji questioned RR's choice of Riyan Parag as captain over experienced players like Jadeja or Curran.