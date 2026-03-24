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IPL 2026 | In honour of stampede victims, RCB players to wear jersey No 11 during training on match days

The Bengaluru-based franchise also plans to mark 11 permanent seats in honour of fans who died in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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