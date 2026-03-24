<p>Defending champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) </a>players will train wearing jersey No.11 during match days in the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> and the franchise also plans to mark 11 permanent seats in honour of the fans who died in a tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last year.</p><p>The fans had lost their lives on June 4 in a stampede that was triggered by chaos during RCB's victiry parade after the team's maiden IPL trophy win. The franchise had copped massive criticism for its handling of the celebrations which drew lakhs to the streets without requisite security clearances.</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs SRH match tickets go on sale: Check how to book online.<p>"The players will be wearing jersey No.11 for the practice on the game day -- the practice time before the match," said RCB CEO Rajesh Menon.</p><p>"All the players will have jersey No.11 on their back; not for the game, but for the practice.</p><p>"Apart from that, they will be also wearing black armbands on that day. We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever," he added.</p>.IPL 2026: QR-based ticket, free Metro ride among new arrangements for Bengaluru matches .<p>The defending champions will be playing their season-opener on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in what will be the first of their five home matches at this venue.</p><p>(With inputs from PTI)</p>