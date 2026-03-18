IPL 2026 | Ishan Kishan to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named deputy

𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 🚨



Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG