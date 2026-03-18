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IPL 2026 | Ishan Kishan to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named deputy

While Abhishek is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20 rankings for batters, Kishan ranks No.2.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 12:15 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:12 IST
Sports NewsCricketIshan KishanIPLSunrisers Hyderabad

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