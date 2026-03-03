Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | It's official! RCB to play five home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB will play five matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru while remaining two home matches will be staged in Raipur.
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 12:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 March 2026, 12:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRoyal Challengers Bangaloreroyal challengersKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us