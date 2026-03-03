<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL) </a>champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru </a>(RCB) are all set to return to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">M Chinnaswamy Stadium </a>with the franchise confirming on Tuesday (March 3) that with five of their home games including the lung opener will be held in Bengaluru.</p><p>The remaining two home matches of their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a> campaign will be staged at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as per prior commitment, the franchise said in a press statement. </p>.'Virat Kohli will forever be the icon and hero of this team': RCB director Mo Bobat.<p>The announcement ended doubts about whether the IPL 2025 winners would be able to play at their home ground -- the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, following the stampede that killed 11 fans after RCB's maiden title win.</p><p>Since that tragic indecent, the venue has not hosted any major domestic matches including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.</p><p>“The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home," said RCB CEO Rajesh Menon.</p><p>It may be recalled that RCB won their maiden title in 2025 under Rajat Patidar's captaincy.</p><p>Virat Kohli has been the cornerstone of RCB since 2008, establishing himself as the IPL's highest scorer with over 9,000 runs for a single team, including eight centuries.</p><p>"This significant development comes after months of hard work and close coordination across all concerned authorities with a common goal of bringing the games back to home ground for the fans. RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru.</p><p>"The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground. After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible," added Menon.</p><p>IPL's 19th season is scheduled to begin in the last week of March.</p>