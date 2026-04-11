Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026| It's Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli as RCB and MI look to bounce back at the Wankhede Stadium

For the first time in 13 seasons, MI made a winning start to an IPL season when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 09:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 09:54 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketIPLRCBMI

Follow us on :

Follow Us