<p>Mumbai: Riding on Jofra Archer’s inspirational all-round effort, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to advance to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>playoffs here on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Royals, 16 points after their win over MI, completed the knockouts line-up along with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a>, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.</p>.<p>Suryakumar Yadav (60) was involved in two good partnerships — a 63 for the fourth wicket with Will Jacks (33) and a 48 with skipper Hardik Pandya (34, 16b) for the sixth wicket but MI failed to chase down the target of 206.</p>.Jasprit Bumrah played T20 WC with niggle, but top-notch after pace drop in early part of IPL: MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene.<p>They were kept to 175 for nine, courtesy Archer’s wonderful spell (3/17 in 4 overs).</p>.<p>Earlier, Archer did his bit with the bat as well, cracking a 15-ball 32 to lift RR to a par 205 for eight.</p>.<p>Other than Archer, Yashasvi Jasiawal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38) and Dasun Shanaka (28) made runs for the Royals.</p>.<p>Pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur plucked a couple of wickets each.</p>.<p>Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 205/8 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 38, Jofra Archer 32; Deepak Chahar 2/43) beat Mumbai Indians: 175/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 60, Hardik Pandya 34; Jofra Archer 3/17, Brijesh Sharma 2/26 ) by 30 runs. </p>