Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Jofra Archer sparkles as RR beat MI by 30 runs to enter playoff

The Royals, 16 points after their win over MI, completed the knockouts line-up along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 14:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLMIRR

Follow us on :

Follow Us