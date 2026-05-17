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IPL 2026: Kannada commentary finds its own voice

According to JioStar, the regional language watch-time has seen an uptick of 42% this IPL.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 18:44 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 18:44 IST
sportsCricketIPLKannada

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