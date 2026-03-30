<p>Bengaluru: Virat Kohli is a bona fide legend of the sport but deep inside even he would have known this IPL could possibly be the most challenging in his illustrious career. Having retired internationally from Tests and T20Is, this was his first full IPL since deciding last May to cut down his playing time considerably.</p>.<p>Once one of the busiest cricketers on the planet who could effortlessly switch between formats like swapping jerseys, the 37-year-old Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s camp here last week having previously played a competitive game against New Zealand in January.</p>.<p>Since that ODI series versus the Kiwis where he looked in great touch, scoring 93, 23 and a record-extending 54th ODI century (124), Kohli had spent most of his time in London – his new residence. Although the veteran kept himself supremely fit, like he always does, and stayed in tune with the game through practice sessions, the lack of game time was a concern coming into the IPL which is by far one of the most competitive T20 leagues in the world.</p>.<p>In fact, even RCB head coach Andy Flower was asked whether there could be any rustiness in Kohli’s game on the eve of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but the Zimbabwean replied saying the King still "looked at the peak of his powers".</p>.<p>Flower’s statements held true in the season-opening game against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday where Kohli showed no ring-rust whatsoever in anchoring the defending champions to a rousing six-wicket win with a typically methodical 38-ball 69 not out (5x4, 5x6).</p>.<p>Initially when the young Devdutt Padikkal was going all guns blazing in pursuit of a 202-run target, Kohli bided his time. He relied mostly on singles with the odd boundary; happy to give Padikkal much of the strike. But when Padikkal departed in the ninth over, the demon inside Kohli awoke.</p>.<p>Known to have one of the best wrists in the business, Kohli showed the power is still very much intact when he flicked Harshal Patel for a flat six – the ball speeding into the stands like a ‘tracer bullet’. He even charged down the track and cracked left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey for a six – something which he rarely does.</p>.<p>Then came the final flourish from Kohli in the 16th over when he smashed Harshal for a 6, 4, 4 and 4 to seal a thumping win for the Royal Challengers, the chase master kicking off his campaign in just the way he envisioned.</p>.<p>“It was good to get back out there. The last game I played was the final last year but I think the way I batted in the one-day series (vs New Zealand) quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum,” said Kohli post-match.</p>.<p>“I wasn't playing shots that I don't usually play so I knew as long as I have the rhythm and I've put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely and tonight was another chance to start strong and to build on this.”</p>.<p>Kohli also said the increased downtime helps him stay refreshed. “The kind of scheduling that we've had over the last 15 years and the amount of cricket I've played, for me there was always a risk of getting burnt out rather than being undercooked.</p>.<p>“So these breaks helped me immensely. I stay fresh, I stay excited. Whenever I come back to play, it's 120%. I'm not coming back underprepared. In fact, the extra rest helps me to mentally freshen up.</p>.<p>“And as long as you're physically fit and you're excited mentally, all those things come together nicely and then you're able to contribute for the team's cause and that's what you want to do as a player. You don't want to hold on to a spot. You want to keep performing and keep putting in the work for the team,” Kohli added.</p>