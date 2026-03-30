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IPL 2026 | King Kohli still at the peak of his power

The RCB veteran showed his undying hunger with a brilliant knock against SRH.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 18:45 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCB

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