<p>Kolkata Knight Riders bagged their first point of the season after the IPL match against Punjab Kings was abandoned after a combination of heavy rains and wet outfield made the play impossible to resume here on Monday.</p><p>When the initial round of rain fell on Eden Gardens, the KKR were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. The proceedings never restarted from the point despite the cut-off time getting moved up to 11.14pm.</p><p>The PBKS too received a point and moved atop the table for the time being with five points from three games. The Kolkatans now have one point from three matches, ahead of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings who are yet to open their account.</p>.IPL 2026 | Watch | Shah Rukh Khan's 'animated' chat with KKR CEO Venky Mysore goes viral.<p>Incidentally, the fixture between KKR and PBKS here during IPL 2025 was also called off because of rain.</p><p>KKR have a third home match in a row, facing Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday but rain is predicted on that day too.</p><p>Cutting back to the day's match, rain and winds lashed the venue from 9 pm, gradually turning into a thunderstorm.</p><p>The wind was so heavy that the unique 'hanging' Eden press box supported by iron beams shook under the gale force, resembling an 'earthquake'.</p><p>The drizzle finally subsided around 10.30pm, prompting the ground staff to spring into action and remove the covers.</p><p>The pitch and outfield appeared largely intact with no significant seepage, although a few puddles had formed near the boundary lines due to water runoff from the covers after they were peeled off.</p><p>An inspection followed with on-field umpires Abhijeet Bengeri and J Madanagopal assessing conditions.</p><p>The Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly too checked the firmness of the ground and after a lengthy discussion with KKR skipper Rahane and his Punjab counterpart Shreyas Iyer the match was called off at 11pm.</p>