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IPL 2026| KKR earn season's first point after match against PBKS is abandoned

Incidentally, the fixture between KKR and PBKS during IPL 2025 at the same venue was also called off because of rain.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 23:47 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 23:47 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersKKRCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLKolkataPunjab KingsPBKS

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