Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Knights' ride hit by injuries to pacers

Rana’s absence will hurt KKR the most, as he has been a key bowler with the ability to contribute useful runs down the order.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Cameron Green 
Cameron Green 
Abhishek Nayar 
Abhishek Nayar 
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 20:03 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersIPLCircket

Follow us on :

Follow Us