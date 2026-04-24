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IPL 2026 | Kohli-Padikkal masterclass, Krunal Pandya's heroism sinks Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

Chasing a target of 206 runs, Pandya prevented the match from going down to the wire, with his brilliant blitz of 23 runs in just 12 balls.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:59 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:59 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketGujarat TitansRCBKrunal PandyaDevdutt Padikkal

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