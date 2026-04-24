IPL 2026 | Kohli-Padikkal masterclass, Krunal Pandya's heroism sinks Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

<p>The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are back in the win column after a hard-fought victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). The men in red defeated GT by five wickets on Friday thanks to the heroism of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/substitute-kohli-makes-an-instant-impact-3970306">Virat Kohli</a>, Devdutt Padikkal and of course, Krunal Pandya.</p><p>Chasing a target of 206 runs, Pandya prevented the match from going down to the wire, with his brilliant blitz of 23 runs in just 12 balls. </p>.<p>King Kohli, who is having a dream season this year, played a thrilling 81 run knock off just 44 deliveries consisting of 8 fours and 4 sixes. He also scored his 800th four in this match, becoming the first batsman in history to achieve this feat in the IPL. Kohli also took the player of the match with his third fifty of the season today.</p>.IPL’s new billion-dollar game: What Blackstone’s RCB deal signals.<p>Padikkal also managed to shine next to Kohli, with his brilliant 55 runs he scored thanks to two fours and 6 sixes in just 27 balls. His 50 came in the 22nd delivery and pushed him past the 2000-run mark in the tournament to date. It was also his fastest fifty in the IPL.</p><p>Gujarat Titans also had a star, the much-reliable Sai Sudarshan, who scored a century in just 58 balls. His innings consisted of 11 boundaries and 5 sixes.</p><p>This was RCB's last league game at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Come April 27, the team will be up against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. </p>