<p>It was a Mitchell Marsh show at the EKana Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a> as the Australian batter took on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> bowlers as the hosts registered 209/3 in 20 overs. </p><p>Marsh hammered his third IPL ton as clobbered a hapless bowling attack to all parts of the ground. His 56-ball 111 included nine fours and as many sixes as the hosts broke their eight-match losing streak at home with a nine run win. </p><p>RCB bowlers struggled with their lines and lengths even as rain affected the flow of play and eventually reduced the match to 19 overs. </p>.RCB bid special farewell to former head physio Evan Speechly.<p>Marsh, opening with a new partner in Arshin Kulkarni, raced to his half-century in just 20 balls as LSG got a strong start of 95 runs in nine overs. It was Krunal Pandya who broke the partnership as Kulkarni gave a simple catch to Rajat Patidar at point. </p><p>However, Nicholas Pooran played a handy knock of 38 runs off 23 balls, including four fours and a six even as RCB fumbled a few tough chances in the field. </p><p>Skipper Rishabh Pant, who batted at four, after the fall of Marsh, played a stunning cameo of 32 runs off just 10 balls, including four fours and two sixes. The highlight was a reverse sweep for a six against Rasikh Dar in the last over. </p><p>Chasing the mammoth total of 213 owing to DLS, Jacob Bethell had yet another failure, his fourth in as many matches as he fell in the first over to Mohammed Shami. Veteran Virat Kohli was castled by a beauty of a in-nipper from Prince Yadav for a duck. This was the first time in nine years that Kohli did not open his account while chasing in IPL. </p><p>Rajat Patidar played a valiant knock of 61 from 31 balls, which was laced with three fours and six sixes. The best of the shots came against Mayank Yadav's thunderbolt has the skipper slogged over square leg for a 101 meter six. </p><p>Prince Yadav, however, derailed RCB's chase with two wickets in an over, accounting for Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma. Patidar followed suit in the next over. </p><p>Tim David tried putting a lone battle towards the end, but eventually got out for 40 runs off 17 balls. Krunal Pandya and Romario Shephard batted the last three and a half overs but could not cross the bride that was nine runs too far. </p>