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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant blames poor fielding for loss against CSK

LSG suffered their eighth loss in 11 matches to end their playoff chances.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 16:04 IST
sportsCSKCricketIPLRishabh PantLSG

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