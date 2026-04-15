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IPL 2026 | LSG's Rishabh Pant suffers nasty blow on left elbow off Hazlewood delivery

The injury was sustained in the fifth over when Hazlewood got one to climb straight as Pant tried a pull shot and missed completely and was being hit on the bony part of left elbow.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 16:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRishabh PantLSG

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