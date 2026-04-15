<p>Bengaluru: Lucknow Super Giants were dealt a telling blow as skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh-pant">Rishabh Pant</a> badly injured his left elbow after being hit by a rising delivery from Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood during an IPL match here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Pant, who recently made comeback to competitive cricket in IPL after recovering from left abdominal injury sustained during an India net session, now would be praying that it's more of a bruise and not a fracture.</p>.<p>The injury was sustained in the fifth over when Hazlewood got one to climb straight as Pant tried a pull shot and missed completely and was being hit on the bony part of left elbow.</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs LSG Highlights: RCB crush LSG by 5 wickets.<p>He played one more ball but the excruciating pain forced him to take a medical break as LSG physio Patrick Farhart rushed in.</p>.<p>Pant tried hard to see if there was mobility in his elbow but he was writhing in pain and decided to walk off in a distraught manner. The condition of his elbow -- whether there is a fracture can only be ascertained after the swelling reduces and MRI can be done.</p>.<p>Pant, however, returned to bat in the 16th over after Ayush Badoni's dismissal with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lsg">LSG</a> tottering at 118 for 5.</p>.<p>But he didn't last long, getting out an over later caught behind the stumps by Phil Salt of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He made just 1 off 6 balls.</p>.<p>LSG are among the bottom-ranked teams in the league.</p>