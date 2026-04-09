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IPL 2026 | Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

Chasing 182, LSG rode on Ayush Badoni's 34-ball 54 and Mukul Chooudhary's brilliant 27-ball 54 not out to cross the line in a last ball thriller.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:20 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:20 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIPLLucknow Super Giants

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