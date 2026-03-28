<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-s-dhoni">M S Dhoni</a> is set to miss first two weeks of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026 </a>due to calf strain. Chennai Super Kings icon is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.</p><p>"M S Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," said CSK in a statement.</p><p>Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.</p>.Ishan Kishan's experience got the nod for SRH captaincy: Daniel Vettori.<p>The 44-year-old's future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season. Considering Dhoni only plays the IPL, it becomes tougher to maintain match fitness.</p><p>Dhoni has played 14 games in the previous IPL matches and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. </p><p>He underwent a surgery in 2023 as he dealt with recurring knee issues since his international retirement.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>