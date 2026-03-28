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IPL 2026 | M S Dhoni set to miss first two weeks of IPL due to calf strain

'M S Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026,' said CSK in a statement.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:04 IST
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketIPLM S Dhoni

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