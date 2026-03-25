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IPL 2026: Majority of captains express reservations on contentious Impact Player rule

In 2024, the BCCI had extended the Impact Player in the IPL until at least 2027. Yet, the strategic rule continues to be debated by fans and players alike.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 15:29 IST
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