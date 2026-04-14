<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> is known to unearth many new talents and going by early signs lit looks as though Praful Hinge is the latest to hog the limelight in the 19th edition of the T20 franchise league.</p><p>The Vidarbha pacer who made his IPL debut for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunrisers-hyderabad">Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)</a> against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-royals">Rajasthan Royals</a> on Monday (April 13) literally turned his manifestation into reality with a sensational three-wicket first over burst that effectively dismantled the table-toppers' chase of 217 before it even began.</p><p>Hinge ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for SRH's massive win by 57 runs and first defeat in five matches for the visitors.</p>.IPL 2026 | Hinge, Hussain and Kishan shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.<p>The 24-year-old, who was playing only his second T20 match struck with his first ball to remove the in-form <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaibhav-sooryavanshi">Vaibhav Sooryavanshi</a>, for a golden duck and followed it up with the scalps of Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius all in his opening over, in the process becoming first bowler to bag three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.</p><p>He later also dismissed the RR captain Riyan Parag in his second over to finish his first spell with figures of 3-0-18-4, with 13 dot balls.</p><p>In the process, Hinge also he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to take three wickets in the first over of an innings. </p><p>Originally slated to make his debut on April 11 against Punjab Kings, Vidarbha pacer Hinge was robbed of the opportunity due to some last-minute changes by the team management.</p><p>However, when he finally got the opportunity, Hinge made the stage his own with an explosive start to his IPL career.</p><p>Having come through Vidarbha's age group cricket, Hinge trained under former India pacer Varun Aaron and Senthilnathan at the MRF Pace Foundation, whose director of cricket Glenn Mcgrath arranged a training stint in Australia for the pacer.</p><p>"I had written this somewhere that I will take 4-5 wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the host broadcaster after the match.</p><p>Hinge claimed he had told his team-mates that he would dismiss RR's Sooryavanshi off a bouncer.</p><p>"I had told people that I would bowl a bouncer to him and get him out. I just wanted to get him out. Varun bhai (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he said.</p><p>Hinge who started playing cricket around the age of 13 has openly talked about <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a>, his regular SRH captain, being his idol and wanting to share the dressing room with him. He has also been inspired by Umesh Yadav, his Vidarbha senior, with whom he opened the bowling on T20 debut.</p><p>"At the age of 13, I started cricket. Did not know what leather ball cricket was. Asked my father to join a club. But he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after it. Want to dedicate this award to my family," added Hinge. </p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>