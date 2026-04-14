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IPL 2026 | Here is all you need to know about Praful Hinge, who rocked on his his debut with a triple-wicket over

The Vidarbha pacer turned his manifestation into reality with a sensational three-wicket first over burst that effectively dismantled the table-toppers' chase.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:16 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:16 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadPat CumminsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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