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IPL 2026 | MI eliminated as RCB scrape through to two-wicket win in last ball thriller

Chasing the modest target on a slightly challenging wicket, RCB lost Virat Kohli for yet another golden duck as Deepak Chahar got him caught at mid off.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 18:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBMI

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