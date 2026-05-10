<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> prevailed over Mumbai Indians in a last ball thriller at Raipur on Sunday. Chasing 167 runs to win, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Dar squeezed through for a brace of the final delivery to register a famous two-wicket win. </p><p>With this, the five-time champions have been eliminated from this year's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL </a>season. Meanwhile, RCB take the top spot on the table. </p><p>Proxy hosts' captain Rajat Patidar had opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an excellent new-ball spell yet again to dismiss Ryan Rickelton in the first over. An over later, he came back to pick up the wickets of veterans Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive deliveries with classic out swingers outside the off stump to catch the edge. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB look to recharge batting batteries.<p>Tilak Varma battled hard to register his second 50 of the season, but became Kumar's fourth wicket of the night when the Purple Cap holder came for a second spell in the death overs. </p><p>Naman Dhir, batting at No. 3 also played a handy innings of 47 runs, including five fours and two sixes. </p><p>However, tight bowling in the death overs by Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Dar meant that MI were restricted for 166/7 in 20 overs. </p><p>Chasing the modest target on a slightly challenging wicket, RCB lost Virat Kohli for yet another golden duck as Deepak Chahar got him caught at mid off. Devdutt Padikkal followed soon as he fell for a superb delivery from the same bowler. Rajat Patidar did not last long either as RCB lost three wickets in the powerplay. </p><p>It was only after Krunal Pandya's stunning knock, with calculated aggression that RCB recovered even as Bethell played a run-a-ball innings during the recovery stage. </p><p>However, MI came back as Bosch picked three wickets in his second spell to apply pressure. </p><p>Krunal, struggling with cramps post his half-century carried on before getting out for 73 off 46 balls. His knock included four fours and five sixes. </p><p>With Bumrah keeping things tight in the penultimate over, RCB needed 15 to win off the final over. Romario Shephard, failed to make a mark yet again, but a timely six from Bhuvneshwar Kumar meant that RCB won by the barest of margins. </p><p>MI became the second team to be knocked as earlier in the day, LSG became the first with no chance of qualification after they went down to CSK in another close match.</p>