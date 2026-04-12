<p>Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>. </p><p>"We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good track. We played the first game on the other pitch, this looks similar. It’s always good to bat second here. I think it’s a big game," Pandya said. </p><p>While looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, Mumbai made two changes to their team, bringing in spinners Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner.</p>.IPL 2026 | MI vs RCB Live Updates: Phil Salt's quickfire half-century gives RCB blazing start.<p>"Over the years at Wankhede, chasing has worked for a lot of teams. Being our home ground, dew comes in later as well. So it’s good to know what you’re chasing, you can plan your innings accordingly. Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner come in for Chahar and Ghazanfar," Pandya added. </p><p>RCB captain Rajat Patidar said his team wanted to chase too, but added that it won't make much of a difference. </p><p>"Obviously would have bowled first. But as you all know, it’s a good batting track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat with good bounce. So honestly, it won’t make too much difference. We’ll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure," Patidar said. </p><p>RCB, coming from a defeat also made a few changes, adding Jacob Duffy and dropping Abhinandan Singh. </p><p>"Whenever we come, we see great crowds. It’s challenging, but at the same time, fun and exciting. Just one change, Duffy comes in place of Hazlewood," Patidar said. </p><p><strong>RCB Playing 11: </strong>Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma</p><p><strong>RCB Impact Subs:</strong> Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav</p><p><strong>MI Playing 11: </strong>Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah</p><p><strong>MI Impact Subs:</strong> Sherfane Rutherford, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa</p>