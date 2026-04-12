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IPL 2026 | MI win toss, bowl first against RCB

RCB captain Rajat Patidar said his team wanted to chase too, but added that it won't make much of a difference.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:59 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik PandyaRCBMIRajat Patidar

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