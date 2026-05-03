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IPL 2026 | MI's qualification hangs by a thread: What went wrong for the star-studded team?

The structure of the team resembled the 2020 squad and majority of the players were a part of the dominating team which became only the second to defend their IPL title.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 10:23 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 10:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPL

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