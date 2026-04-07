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IPL 2026 | Miss your mark, lose the plot

While the carnage at times is inevitable, the key to limit the damage is to try and pick wickets before the batter gets his eye in.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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R Vinay Kumar.

R Vinay Kumar.

DH Photo/ BK Janardhan 

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Published 07 April 2026, 08:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPL

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