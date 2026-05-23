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IPL 2026 | Mumbai Indians neither had individual brilliance nor collective effort this year, says Mahela Jayawardene

The five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians were among the first teams to be knocked out from the playoffs race this year
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 14:19 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPL

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