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IPL 2026 | Mumbai Indians not concerned with lack of wickets for Jasprit Bumrah, says Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians, who are coming off two consecutive defeats after a winning start to IPL 2026, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday aiming to snap the losing run.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLJasprit Bumrah

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