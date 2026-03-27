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IPL 2026 | No opening ceremony at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour June 4 stampede victims

Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council is planning a closing ceremony ahead of the final, which could also be hosted in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:44 IST
BengaluruSports NewsCricketIPLChinnaswamy Stadium

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