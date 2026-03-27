<p>The excitement ahead of the Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) 2026 is peaking with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> on March 28. </p><p>However, unlike previous years, this season will not have the usual grand opening ceremony. Board of Control for Cricket in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BCCI">BCCI</a>) secretary Devajit Saikia said that the event has been cancelled as a mark of respect for the 11 fans who lost their lives during RCB's victory celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4 last year. </p><p>“Due to last year’s tragic incident on June 4, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organising any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025," Saikia was quoted as saying by <em>Times of India.</em></p>.IPL 2026: BCCI reveals full schedule for the league stage, playoffs and final date to be announced later.<p>Meanwhile, the IPL Governing Council is planning a closing ceremony ahead of the final, which could also be hosted in Bengaluru. </p><p>“However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," he added.</p><p>Last year, IPL saw a massive opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens ahead of the season opener between RCB and KKR. Bollywood superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan performed in front of his home crowd. The event also featured playback singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla and actor Disha Patani. </p><p>This is not the first time that the IPL opening ceremony has been cancelled. In 2019, The cancellation of the opening ceremony is not unprecedented in the league's history. In 2019, the BCCI scrapped the event ahead of season 12 following the Pulwama attack and redirected the allocated funds to the families of the martyred CRPF personnel. </p><p>During the Covid-19 pandemic years, too, the BCCI opted for a small opening ceremony, keeping in mind the restrictions during the period. </p>