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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Old-school finesse, modern-day drive

Skipper Rajat Patidar (486) has added more ammunition to his batting while young Devdutt Padikkal (463) has extended his impressive domestic form
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 17:48 IST
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Rajat Patidar. PTI
Rajat Patidar. PTI
Shubman Gill. PTI
Shubman Gill. PTI
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Published 30 May 2026, 17:48 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRajat Patidar

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