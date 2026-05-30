IPL 2026 | Old-school finesse, modern-day drive

<p>Ahmedabad: It’s only befitting that two teams that have played consistently good cricket over the last couple of months in near-identical styles — somewhat old-school but in an efficient way — will cross swords in what promises to be a tactical final here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Hardly anything separated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans right throughout this season where the overall rate of scoring went up a few notches, and the two well-rounded sides will be quietly confident of adding a second star to their respective jerseys at the Narendra Modi Stadium.</p>.<p>The Royal Challengers, who ended 17 years of heartbreak with an emotional triumph at the very same venue last June, have walked in with a swagger and a renewed purpose since the beginning of this edition.</p>.IPL 2026 | Explosive RCB eye back-to-back titles against measured GT.<p>Even before a ball could be bowled, the management stressed that the 2025 triumph was history and they are focussed on creating a legacy like heavyweights Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians by becoming just the third team to retain the crown. And the players have shown the hunger to not let go of their possession of the golden chalice.</p>.<p>Veteran Kohli has upped his game to the demands of modern T20, top-scoring for the franchise with 600 runs at a career-high strike rate of 164.38. Opening the batting, he has consistently laid the foundation with the same traditional approach but with a bit more aggression.</p>.<p>Not just the emperor but his batting comrades have been in good touch with everyone putting their hands up at various stages to show RCB is no more a team that is reliant on two or three superstars but a potent collective unit.</p>.<p>Skipper Rajat Patidar (486) has added more ammunition to his batting, young Devdutt Padikkal (463) has extended his impressive domestic form, finisher Tim David (281) has delivered those catapult blows — living up to his surname! — while Krunal Pandya (225) has played hero whenever the chips have been down. This collective might has been witnessed in bowling too. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the star performer with 26 scalps, but his pace colleagues Josh Hazlewood (13), Jacob Duffy (9) and Rasikh Dar (16) have played support cast nicely, the latter emerging as the surprise pick with his ability to break partnerships. On the spin front, Krunal (13) and Suyash Sharma (9) have done what has been asked of them.</p>.<p>Champions in 2022, Gujarat, despite being weary from having played the Qualifier 2 on Friday night in Mullanpur, will be striving for that final push and banish the disappointment of 2023 when they lost a pulsating final to CSK.</p>.IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: It’s RCB’s batting vs GT’s bowling.<p>Not the most flamboyant side and dubbed too predictable by some pundits, Gujarat have focused on doing the basics right, and that has held them in good stead.</p>.<p>Skipper Shubman Gill (722) and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan (710) have yet again forged a reliable alliance at the top, a fusion that’s a large part classical with a bit of modern-day hustle.</p>.<p>One-drop Jos Buttler (507) has built a strong base along with Washington Sundar (327), while finisher Rahul Tewatia (183) has found his mojo in the nick of time following a below-par season.</p>