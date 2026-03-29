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IPL 2026 | One of our poorer bowling performances, we gave scoring chances to Kohli, Devdutt: SRH coach Daniel Vettori

After raising 201 for 9 in the season-opener on Saturday, the Hyderabad side could not tackle the marauding Padikkal and Kohli, watching RCB romp home in just 15.4 overs.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 05:02 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 05:02 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLSunrisers HyderabadDaniel Vettori

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