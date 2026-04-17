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IPL 2026 | 'One of the best catches I’ve ever seen live': Sachin Tendulkar decodes Shreyas Iyer's sensational fielding effort

Iyer, fielding at long off, leaped backward as he was going beyond the boundary and threw the ball back at the deep extra cover fielder, all within a split of a second.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:41 IST
Sports NewsCricketSachin TendulkarIPLShreyas IyerTrendingPunjab Kings

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