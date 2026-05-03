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IPL 2026 | Pacer Ferguson urges bowlers to stay aggressive on flat decks

Punjab Kings have been among the most consistent teams this season, winning six out of their eight games, including a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 02:47 IST
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