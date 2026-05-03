<p>Bengaluru: A combination of flat surfaces, shorter boundaries, improved bat qualities, Impact Sub rule and the trigger-happy batters have disrupted the balance between bat and ball like never before in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a>. </p>.<p>In a tournament where 220-run totals have become a bare minimum rather than a safe score, and with targets over 260 being chased down with ease, Punjab Kings’ pacer Lockie Ferguson highlighted the importance of staying aggressive as a bowler rather than trying to contain runs.</p>.<p>“IPL is just sort of a new competition on its own in the style of cricket that’s played. It is obviously high-scoring and you are going to get hit. That’s part of being a bowler,” Ferguson said during a media interaction. </p>.<p>“However, it is how do you bounce back and execute your plan that matters. As long as the bowlers are being aggressive and are trying to find ways to get batters out, then they are going to be in a good mindset.”</p>.<p>Punjab Kings have been among the most consistent teams this season, winning six out of their eight games, including a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders.</p>.Punjab Kings register highest-ever run chase in IPL history against Delhi Capitals.<p>Their bowling unit, however, has conceded 200-plus totals in five games but Ferguson downplayed any concerns of the same happening in a knockout. </p>.<p>“Execution is the key. We’re trying to execute our plans. Some days are just not so good. We are just trying to make a few adjustments and trying to tighten up in areas. I am sure the boys will come good.”</p>.<p>“We know how, within the IPL, the small margins can look a lot bigger on TV. But we are just trying to tighten up on areas, try to double down on our planning.”</p>.<p>While some batters like pace on the ball, Ferguson, who can consistenty hit speeds north of 145 kph, called it an X-factor. </p>.<p>“Extra pace comes with its benefits. Sometimes the faster you bowl, the faster it goes to the rope. But it’s an X-factor.” </p>.<p>Ferguson, who joined the Punjab camp for the second half of the tournament, stressed on the challenges of coming into a competition mid-way, with teams already familiar with their first XIs. </p>.<p>“Obviously not that easy coming straight from training at home into the IPL. It’s never easy coming into a tournament halfway.”</p>.IPL 2026 | Conolly, Priyansh guide Punjab Kings to 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.<p>“I’ve only been here a week. I’m making my own adjustments, learning what’s been working here and trying to learn from the other boys what’s been working throughout the comp.”</p>.<p>Delhi Capitals’ Kyle Jamieson was handed one demerit point for his send-off to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and his aggressive celebration paved way for debates on social media. </p>.<p>Ferguson, however, said that the celebration was an understandable one. </p>.<p>“Kyle (Jamieson) is a good mate. He was pretty fired up, which is pretty understandable. It is not easy to get wickets in this part of the world and that was a big one. So it’s part of the game.”</p>