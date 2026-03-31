<p>Mullanpur: Cooper Connolly slammed a fine unbeaten fifty as Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their opening Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>A disciplined bowling effort helped PBKS restrict former champions GT to 162 for six with Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/34), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) and Marco Jansen (1/20) sharing the wickets after PBKS opted to bowl.</p>.<p>For GT, skipper Shubman Gill (39), Jos Buttler (38), Glenn Phillips (25) and Washington Sundar (18) scored bulk of the runs.</p>.Punjab Kings’ Vyshak embracing Impact Player role ahead of Gujarat Titans clash.<p>In reply, PBKS reached the target in 19.1 overs with Connolly (72 not out off 44 balls) emerging as the highest scorer.</p>.<p>Prasidh Krishna (3/29), Rashid Khan (1/29) and Washington Sundar (1/27) were among the wickets for GT.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 162 for 6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28).</p>.<p>Punjab Kings: 165 for 7 in 19.1 overs (Cooper Connolly 72; Prasidh Krishna 3/29). </p>