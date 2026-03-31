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IPL 2026 | PBKS beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets

For GT, skipper Shubman Gill (39), Jos Buttler (38), Glenn Phillips (25) and Washington Sundar (18) scored bulk of the runs.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLGTPBKS

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