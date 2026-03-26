<p>Bengaluru: “Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi”, a Sanskrit saying which means where talent meets opportunity, is inscribed on the Indian Premier League trophy. And Punjab Kings truly lived up to the tournament’s motto last season.</p>.<p>Ricky Ponting’s coaching and Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy combined well as an inexperienced yet talented group, when handed an opportunity to showcase their mettle, put on display a great show throughout the campaign which resulted in their first <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-young-talents-in-each-team-who-could-spring-a-surprise-this-season-3945216">IPL </a>final in 11 years. </p>.<p>While a maiden title was not meant to be, the Kings are dreaming again 10 months on, and Shreyas already “has his eyes on the trophy”.</p>.<p>After punching above their weight last year, PBKS will hope to replicate their run and look go one better. However, this season, they will have to also lift the weight of expectations on their shoulders. </p>.<p>History suggests that Punjab go into every auction with a fat pay cheque and splurge money on a complete overhaul. And their biggest challenge has been maintaining a stable squad. </p>.<p>This time, though, they barely lifted the paddle in the mini-auction and a familiar core of youth and experience remains. And for a side that has lacked continuity, things are off to a smooth start. </p>.<p>While they don’t possess a fear-inducing squad on paper, they will again bank on openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who were the bedrock of Punjab’s success, nicely setting a platform for Shreyas, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh. </p>.<p>Shreyas walks into the IPL as someone chasing relevance in the format, and will be desperate to pass another audition after being picked just once in the Indian T20 side since 2023. </p>.<p>After letting go of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis, and with Ponting’s emphasis on belligerent batting, they retained Mitchell Owen. </p>.IPL 2026: 2,000 cops, seven special squads set up to safeguard Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>Owen’s best performances have come at the top of the order, be it for Hobart Hurricanes or Washington Freedom. And Ponting was also Owen’s coach at Freedom where he opened the batting. </p>.<p>Owen’s 108 off just 42 balls in the BBL final, his best T20 score, also came as an opener. With Priyansh and Prabhsimran’s success opening the batting, it will be interesting to see how the big-hitting Aussie is used. </p>.<p>The presence of all-rounders in Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai, alongside Stoinis and Cooper Connolly, allows them to choose from a number of combinations. </p>.<p>Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are bankable wicket-taking options while Harpreet Brar goes about his business from overs 7-16 without much limelight.</p>.<p>PBKS also have fast bowling back-up options in Ben Dwarshius and Xavier Bartlett, who could come in handy with Lockie Ferguson’s arrival delayed. </p>.<p>And for a team chasing their first title, the talented bunch certainly bring promise for a brighter future. </p>.<p>Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad</p>.<p>Best finishes: Runners-up (2014, 2025).</p>