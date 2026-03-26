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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS' potential promises a brighter season

While a maiden title was not meant to be, the Punjab Kings are dreaming again 10 months on, and Shreyas already “has his eyes on the trophy”.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:30 IST
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Arshdeep Singh 
Arshdeep Singh 

PTI

Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya

PTI

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Published 26 March 2026, 18:30 IST
sportsCricketIPLPunjab Kings

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