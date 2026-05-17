Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | PBKS win toss, bowl first in must win game

RCB missed their captain Rajat Patidar will miss the match due to fitness issues. Jitesh Sharma leads the table-toppers in his absence.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 09:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 09:50 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBShreyas IyerRajat PatidarPBKS

Follow us on :

Follow Us