Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 playoffs: RCB’s batting depth vs GT's relentless bowling machine

Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 May 2026, 06:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRCBGT

Follow us on :

Follow Us