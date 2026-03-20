<p>Bengaluru: A batting line-up oozing with power, pedigree and plenty of big-match players, and a bowling attack that features the best pacer in the world, will hold crucial as fallen giants Mumbai Indians plot their way back to the top this year after five seasons of average returns. </p>.<p>Just a cursory glance at the five-time champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-indians">Mumbai Indians</a>’ squad, especially their batting unit, is enough to send shivers down the spines of bowlers from nine other franchises. For the opening slots, they have Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, while the middle-order boasts of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford. </p><p>Add all-rounders Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks to the mix, and Mumbai Indians have one of the most fearsome and experienced batting line-ups this IPL.</p>.IPL 2026 RCB home matches | From ticket bookings to free metro facility: Here's all you need to know .<p>Former skipper Rohit, who has embraced fitness like never before and looks the fittest he ever has in a storied career, will either pair up with last season’s partner Rickelton or de Kock, the South African who returned to the franchise during the mini auctions last year. </p>.<p>For the 38-year-old Rohit, who captained the side in all of their championship victories, this IPL will be a very important one to keep his dream of playing the ODI World Cup next year alive. </p><p>While there’s no immediate threat to his spot in the national side despite talents bursting through the seams and waiting to take his place, a strong IPL will reiterate his undying passion for the game. </p>.<p>The one who revolutionised India’s batting approach in limited-overs with his fearless batting, Rohit has worked extremely hard behind the scenes — be it the gym or ‘nets’ sessions — over the last few months to ensure he’s at his best for this high-octane tournament.</p>.<p>This IPL will also be very important for Pandya, who will be looking to prove his captaincy credentials. His first year as the skipper with MI in 2024 didn’t go well, with fans openly booing him and venting their ire for removing the much-loved Rohit from the job. </p><p>The franchise stuck with Pandya, and although the gritty cricketer led them to the playoffs last year and earned the respect of the MI faithful, he still isn’t as revered as Rohit. That may never change, but Pandya, one of the superstars of India’s World Cup-winning side, will be determined to prove he’s a leader in his own right.</p>.<p>As mentioned, MI have very little to worry about their batting, with many of them being accomplished names in the industry. Not just frontline, but they have enough world-class back-up options too, which is certain to give the think-tank a happy headache.</p>.<p>Perhaps the only worry is the lack of strong support for Jasprit Bumrah, who is operating at a whole different level. Trent Boult was their leading wicket-taker last season with 22 scalps, but the New Zealander was expensive at 8.96, which has been a concern throughout his career. </p><p>Pandya can take the new ball and bowl at the death too, but he can be inconsistent.</p>.<p>There’s Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, but both medium pacers can be brilliant one day and ordinary another. That’ll mean imports like Bosch, Jacks, and Santner will have to share the load, but which of them will play is the puzzle that’ll be hard to solve for MI.</p>.<p>Nonetheless, they have a squad filled with champion players, and if they combine beautifully, they can lay their hands on a sixth trophy.</p>.<p>Squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar, Allah Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah. </p>.<p><strong>Champions:</strong> <br>2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020.</p>