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IPL 2026 | Punjab Kings pay for poor fielding as SRH 'OutKlaas' them to top points table

Heinrich Klaasen continued his manic consistency with a 43-ball-69 while Ishan Kishan struck 32-ball-55 in Sunrisers' more than healthy total of 235 for 4.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLPunjab KingsSRH

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