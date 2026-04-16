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IPL 2026 | Punjab Kings record seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

With a strong bottom-hand stroke play, Dhir struck three sixes and as many fours and played a perfect second fiddle to de Kock.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 17:52 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 17:52 IST
Cricket newsMumbai IndiansIPLPunjab Kings

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