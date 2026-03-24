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IPL 2026: QR-based ticket, free Metro ride among new arrangements for Bengaluru matches

The Bengaluru police also announced a new tagline: Cheer responsibly.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:10 IST
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