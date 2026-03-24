<p>Bengaluru: An online ticketing system, including free Metro travel, additional holding areas, and limited public access, was among the new measures implemented at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as it prepares to host matches of the upcoming <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> season, set to begin on Saturday, March 28. </p><p>Briefing about the arrangements on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who was part of the committee overseeing the implementation of the safety and security measures, said that an agreement has been reached between Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) regarding the free travel attached to the purchased tickets. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs SRH match tickets go on sale: Check how to book online.<p>“There won’t be paper tickets this time: they will be QR-code-based and have to be purchased online. The ticket holders will get free Bengaluru Metro travel. There is no need for a seperate Metro ticket. Commuters are urged to use the metro stations at MG Road and Cubbon Park. Extra trains will also be added on the match days, along with proper parking facilities. The ticketing decision, including no transferability, was made by the RCB, and they have shared details on social media on how to book, etc," Singh said. </p><p>“Due to the expected congestion at Queen’s Road, all entry points, except a select few, will be closed. Maximum entry points will be on Cubbon Road, where 9M -wide gates have been set up. These seven gates will have four openings each for ease of movement. The gates will be open four hours ahead of the match. It has been decided to designate some practice grounds as holding areas. Those with valid tickets are to enter and stay in the holding area before being seated. We appeal only to those with valid tickets to be at the location,” he added. </p><p>The Bengaluru police also announced a new tagline: Cheer responsibly. </p><p>The commissioner further said that following another mock drill on March 26, detailed security arrangements will be announced. Detailed traffic arrangements will also be made, the top officer said. </p><p>“The organisers have made arrangements for limited parking at Garuda Mall, Freedom Park, St Joseph’s Indian High School and St Joseph’s Boys’ High School. The fans will also get an option to select a parking spot based on availability while purchasing tickets. Small shuttle buses have also been arranged. Strict no-parking rules will apply on Queen’s Road, Cubbon Road and MG Road. BRV Ground and Manekshaw Parade Ground are the pickup and drop-off points,” Singh said. </p>.RCB mulls AI cameras at Chinnaswamy Stadium .<p>“As part of the security measures, 500 CCTV cameras will be continuously monitored. Using AI-operated cameras, we will be able to know where crowds are forming and take necessary action. Nine ambulances will be deployed in and around the stadium. Four designated medical spots have been set up inside the stadium for immediate attention, with beds and doctors."</p>