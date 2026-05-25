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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: It’s RCB’s batting vs GT’s bowling

The picturesque venue has been a paradise for batters this season with teams surpassing 200 five times in six matches with the lowest score being 199/8. Tuesday promises to be another belter.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 06:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRCBGT

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