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IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Skipper Patidar carnage lifts RCB to massive 254/5 against Gujarat Titans

Patidar turned the game on its head with a sensational 33-ball 93, smashing nine sixes and five fours after surviving two dropped chances
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 16:47 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRCBRajat Patidar

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