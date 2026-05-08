<p>With 50 matches done in the league stage and 23 more pending, the season 19 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) heads to an exciting phase qualification chances for most teams remain wide open. To make things even more thrilling, the top two spots, which get an extra life in the knockouts, are also up for grabs. </p><p>As<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb"> Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> went down by nine runs to bottom-paced Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, three teams, including RCB, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are tied with 12 points in 10 matches and are only separated by Net Run Rate (NRR). Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the top with 14 points in 11 matches and Punjab Kings are on odd points after a washout against KKR and sit second with 13 points in 10 games. </p>.IPL 2026 | MI's qualification hangs by a thread: What went wrong for the star-studded team?.<p>Chennai Super Kings are not too far behind with 10 points in as many matches, It gets heated up as the top teams lock horns against each other as the race gets intense. </p><p>In an average season with 14 matches, 16 points is considered safe. However, sometimes 15 or 14 points with a superior NRR has also seen teams through to the top four. </p><p>Here is a look at what each team has to do to qualify in the top four. </p> .<p>After a slow start, SRH won five in a row and now sit on top of the table and have three matches in hand. They need only one more win to qualify for the playoffs. </p><p>They face GT, CSK and RCB, each of whom are in the race for the playoffs and could pose a threat. Their NRR is also healthy at +0.707, making them strong contenders. </p>.<p>Having been unbeaten in the first seven matches, Kings have now lost three in a row but are still second on the table. With 13 points, NRR is unlikely to affect the franchise. They need two wins from four matches to make it through. </p><p>They will encounter relatively lower ranked teams in DC, MI and LSG. However, the they also play RCB, who are third on the table. </p>.<p>RCB is another team that started strong but have lost two in a row to sit on the third position. They have 12 points in 10 matches, same as RR and GT. However, an NRR of +1.324 is the highest amongst the 10 teams. They too need two wins in four matches to go through. </p><p>While RCB face a struggling MI next, they face a KKR that has won a hat-trick of encounters after that. The team will then face the top two teams in PBKS and SRH to round off their league stage, making it a tough few games ahead. </p>.<p>Royals, too started with four wins on the bounce, but now find themselves in familiar territory. They are also on 12 points in 10 matches and require two wins in the remaining four. </p><p>They face fifth ranked GT on Friday, which could their most important match. The Riyan Parag-led side will then be challenged by DC, LSG and MI. They too have a positive NRR of +0.510, giving themselves a shot into the playoffs. </p>.<p>With a start-stop season, GT have now won three in a row to position themselves just outside the top four. They too need two wins in four matches to reach 16 points. However, their NRR does not inspire much confidence at it stands at -0.147. </p><p>GT also face higher-ranked teams in RR and SRH, while the other two are against KKR and CSK. </p>.<p>The five-time champions had a horrid start with three losses in the first three matches. However, they have won five of the next seven and are not far behind the playoffs race. With 10 points in 10 matches, CSK need at three wins in the remaining four. Their NRR is decent at +0.151. </p><p>CSK face relatively easy teams, including LSG twice, and MI. However, their last match is against the top-placed SRH, making it an interesting time for the franchise. </p>.<p>After being winless for six matches, KKR have scripted a turnaround with three win in as many games. However, with seven points in nine matches, they will have to win all five of their remaining encounters to reach 17 points. Four wins would give them 15 points, which will make it uncertain for the top four. </p><p>KKR will play against DC twice, while also facing MI, RCB and GT. If the franchise qualifies, it will be one of the biggest turnaround stories in the IPL. </p>.<p>MI have managed to win just three wins in their 10 matches so far. A team filled with stars, MI were one of the favourites to make it to the top 4. However, their chances are all but over. </p><p>The maximum they can reach is 14 points, which might not be sufficient in this season as four teams are only win win away from that mark. </p><p>They face top-ranked teams like RCB, PBKS and RR. Another match is against KKR. </p>.<p>In a similar situation as MI, LSG are also on the brink. They also can reach a maximum of 14 points and are staring at a league stage exit. </p><p>They face CSK twice, RR and PBKS in the last four matches. </p>