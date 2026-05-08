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IPL 2026 | Race to the playoffs intensifies: What each team needs for top-four finish

In an average season with 14 matches, 16 points is considered safe. However, sometimes 15 or 14 points with a superior NRR has also seen teams through to the top four.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 11:14 IST
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Sunrisers Hyderabad

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Punjab King

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 

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Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans

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Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

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Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants

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Published 08 May 2026, 11:14 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLRCBGTMIPBKSSRHRR

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