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IPL 2026 | Rahane, Raghuvanshi fifties take KKR to 220/4 against MI

Rahane began with a wristy flick over wide long-on with exquisite timing for a six off Boult in the first over.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:16 IST
Sports NewsAjinkya RahaneKKRCricketIPLMI

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