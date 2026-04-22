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IPL 2026 | Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs

Chasing 160, LSG were all out for 119 in 18 overs.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super Giants

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