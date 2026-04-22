<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajasthan-royals">Rajasthan Royals</a> beat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow-super-giants">Lucknow Super Giants</a> by 40 runs in their IPL match here on Wednesday.</p><p>Opting to bowl, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Mohsin Khan took two wickets apiece as LSG restricted Rajasthan to 159 for six. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for RR with 43 not out off 29 balls.</p><p>Chasing 160, LSG were all out for 119 in 18 overs.</p>.IPL needs urgency as over-rate delays stretch matches beyond schedule.<p>For RR, Jofra Archer was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20.</p><p>Brief Scores:</p><p>Rajasthan Royals: 159 for 6 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 43 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/17).</p><p>Lucknow Super Giants: 119 all out in 18 overs (Mitchell Marsh 55; Jofra Archer 3/20).</p>