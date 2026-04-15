Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar help RCB crush LSG by 5 wickets, move to top of the table

Nicholas Pooran's horror season continued as he was bowled by Hazlewood.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 17:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBLSG

Follow us on :

Follow Us