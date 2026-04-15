<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the table with a dominating wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Wednesday. </p><p>After being put into bat, LSG never got going as they lost the wicket of Aiden Markram at the end of the fourth over. An injury to skipper Rishabh Pant soon after meant that all the momentum was lost as the wicketkeeper had to leave the field after being hit on the arm on a Halzewood bouncer. </p><p>Nicholas Pooran's horror season continued as he was bowled by Hazlewood. </p>.11 arrested for black-marketing of RCB-CSK IPL match tickets outside Chinnaswamy stadium.<p>Mitchell Marsh tried to get the innings back on track but could not accelerate as he was dismissed for 40 runs off 32 balls. </p><p>Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary played handy knocks down the order with 38 and 39 runs, respectively. </p><p>However, brilliant death overs bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam meant that LSG were bowled out for just 146 in 20 overs. </p><p>While Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with 3/27 in four overs, Rasikhh bowled his career best spell of 4/24 in his four overs. Krunal Panddya had yet another good day with two wickets. </p><p>Chasing the target, RCB lost Phil Salt early. However, Virat Kohli counter-attacked in the powerplay to as the hosts raced to 60/1 inside the first six overs. </p><p>Kohli had scored 49 runs before departing to a slog off Avesh Khan. Skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma stepped on the accelerator and played cameos of 27 runs and 23 runs, respectively, even as Tim David and Romario Shephard finished with a flourish. </p><p>RCB now have four wins in five matches, while LSG are in the middle of the table with two wins in five games. </p><p>The table-toppers next face Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Saturday, while LSG face the only unbeaten team, Punjab Kings on Sunday. </p>