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IPL 2026 | RCB captain Rajat Patidar wins the toss and bowls first against SRH in season opener

RCB have two debutants in pacers Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh, while most others were a part of the championship winning team last year.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 13:50 IST
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