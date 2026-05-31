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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB create history, Kohli and bowlers crush GT in title defence

Everything from the toss went the right way for Rajat Patidar's men on the big day.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 18:16 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCB

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