IPL 2026 | RCB crush DC by 9 wickets as Hazelwood-Bhubhaneshwar storm uproots host's batting order

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-rcb-ace-a-high-speed-chase-3980123">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> (RCB) delivered a crushing blow to the Delhi Capitals with a 9-wicket win on Monday at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium. The hosts crumbled at just 75 runs in 16.3 overs, with RCB chasing the target in 6.3 overs at the loss of just one wicket (Jacob Bethell).</p><p>Virat Kohli, who ended the match with three consecutive sixes, remained unbeaten at 23 runs (15 balls) alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 34 runs in just 13 balls.</p>.<p>Kohli set another record in today's match. He is now the first batter to score 9,000 runs in IPL history.</p><p>The disaster for DC started right from the beginning as RCB's Bhubaneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazelwood completely dismantled the top and middle batting order in the powerplay. While Hazelwood took four wickets, Bhubaneshwar complemented from the other end with three. Rasikh Salam, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma got one each.</p><p>In tonight's game, DC scored the lowest IPL total of just 13 runs in the powerplay. They were down six wickets after six overs. </p>.IPL 2026 | History at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB become first team to play 100 IPL matches at home .<p>Abishek Porel and David Miller tried to put up a decent score but couldn't deliver. While Porel scored 30 runs, the highest in his squad, Miller departed after scoring 19 runs. The latter, however, completed 12,000 runs in T20 internationals. </p><p>In their last encounter, DC defeated RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium by 6 wickets. With tonight's victory, the latter have extracted revenge by defeating the hosts at their home ground. </p><p>With 12 points, RCB remains at the second spot on the points table (6 wins, 2 losses). DC, on the other hand, is in the seventh position with half the points and just 3 wins out of 5 matches. </p>