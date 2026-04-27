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IPL 2026 | RCB crush DC by 9 wickets as Hazelwood-Bhubhaneshwar storm uproots host's batting order

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 23 runs (15 balls) alongside Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 34 runs in 13 deliveries.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 17:18 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 17:18 IST
sportsVirat KohliCricketIPLRCBDelhi CapitalsDevdutt Padikkal

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