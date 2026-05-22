<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> finished top of the points table in IPL 2026 even as they went down by 55 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> on Friday.</p><p>Opting to bat first, SRH got off to a fiery start but Rasikh Dar broke the opening partnership by accounting for Travis Head. However, Abhishek Sharma zoomed to a 20-ball 50 before being dismissed for 56. </p><p>It was then that Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen put on a show, hammering 113 runs in the next eight overs. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB seal Playoffs berth with 23-run win against PBKS.<p>Klaasen, who started slow, clobbered five sixes and two fours on his way to a 24-ball 51. This included a 27-run over against Josh Hazlewood. </p><p>Kishan, on the other hand, played a blinder of a knock before getting out on the last ball of the innings. His 79 runs came off 46 balls and included eight fours and three sixes. </p><p>Nitish Kumar Reddy played a stunning cameo, unleashing all kinds of innovative shots as he finished on a high with 29 runs off 12 balls, including three sixes and a four. </p><p>The batting firepower ensured that SRH breached 250 and ended with 255/4 in 20 overs. Rasikh Dar was the lone positive for RCB with the ball with two wickets. </p><p>Chasing the target, Venkatesh Iyer, who opened the innings for the first time in the season, got off to a breezy start. He smashed 44 runs off 19 balls, including four fours and as many sixes. </p><p>However, once him and Kohli were dismissed inside the powerplay, RCB played to secure a top-two finish and never stepped on the accelerator. Their main target was to breach 166, in which case they would guarantee a match against Gujarat Titans at Dharamshala in Qualifier 1. </p><p>Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya knocked around to stitch an 84-run partnership but off 57 balls. The RCB skipper reached his half-century in 37 balls, while the all-rounder remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 31 balls. RCB reached 200 with Tim David hammering a couple of boundaries at the end. </p>