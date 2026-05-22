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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | RCB finish on top of the points table despite 55-run defeat to SRH

RCB played to secure a top-two finish and never stepped on the accelerator.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 18:21 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBSRH

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